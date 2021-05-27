Clay Humane offers suggestions to prepare animals for hurricane season
Nonprofit animal clinic reminds pet owners to create emergency preparedness plan. Clay Humane, a nonprofit animal clinic located in Orange Park, is urging pet owners to plan for hurricane season on the First Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center at the National Weather Service, the Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30 (www.nhc.noaa.gov/). Forecasters from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict a hyper-active…www.beachesleader.com