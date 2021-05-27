Xbox Game Pass for families and households: Where is the family plan?

Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games recently announced that the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons video game, Dark Alliance, will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one! This includes mobile platforms with Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to enjoy the game when it launches on June 22 as long as they’re subscribed to the amazing gaming service. Oh, and PC and console versions will support cross-play. Go out and adventure with 3 of your best friends without the worry of making sure you’re all on the same platform.