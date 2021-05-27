Xbox Game Pass for families and households: Where is the family plan?
I get this question a lot. Where exactly is a family plan for Xbox Game Pass? Is it something that could realistically happen? And what could be potentially holding it up?. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's all-you-can-eat gaming service, taking cues from Netflix and Spotify. For a relatively low monthly fee, you gain access to hundreds of the best Xbox games to play whenever you want. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud gaming tier, you can even stream those games to an Android smartphone, with a web version for iOS and PC coming later on.www.windowscentral.com