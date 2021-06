Jeez, what a difference three games can make, right?. Heading into Friday’s series opener at the Trop against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets were flying high. They had just completed an undefeated homestand (5-0), and at that point, they were riding a seven-game winning streak that saw manager Luis Rojas‘ squad grab a 1.5-game lead in the National League East with an 18-13 record. Then, you know, they went 0-for-Tampa, bringing all the good feelings to a halt and their record to 18-16.