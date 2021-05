What does it say about France that its justice system can’t protect the elderly in their own homes?. On April 14, France’s highest court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a 27-year-old Malian immigrant, would not be tried for the 2017 murder of Sarah Halimi, his 65-year-old Jewish neighbor. Nobody disputes the facts of the case; indeed, Traoré has admitted to the killing, in which he beat Halimi, a retired doctor and teacher, and threw her from her third-floor balcony. Neighbors testified to hearing “Sarah Halimi’s ‘bestial’ cries while Kobili Traoré beat her savagely, cried out ‘Allahu akbar,’ ‘shut your mouth,’ and ‘you sheitan!’ (devil or Satan).”