The time for summer hiking, biking and off-course exploring is nearly here. Do you own a speaker durable enough for Bear Grylls-style activities?. If not, take heart. Bang & Olufsen just released its new Beosound Explore speaker, a portable device designed specifically to be taken on the trail. The lightweight and waterproof speaker is the first on the market to feature Type 2 anodized aluminum for improved scratch resistance—which is handy if you want to bring a great speaking with you to enjoy the view from the top.