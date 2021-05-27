JMU creates vaccine requirements, with options
JMU is implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students for the Fall 2021 semester, according to an announcement sent out by the university on Thursday. Students will be required to provide verification of COVID-19 vaccination or fill out exemption forms by July 8, with exemptions that can be requested for religious or medical reasons. However, students with other reasons for not wishing to receive the vaccine can fill out a waiver. All students who receive an exemption will have to fill an “assumption of risk” waiver.www.breezejmu.org