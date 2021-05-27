JMU creates vaccine requirements, with options

Schreiber High School Lucas Milgrim and his cousins created the website vaccinatepw.weebly.com to encourage the Port Washington community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I had been hearing reports about vaccine hesitancy, and how important it is to address it at a community level, so my cousins and I came up with the idea to do something about it in Port Washington,” Milgrim said. “We wanted to start this website because we knew that we personally could be doing more to help end the pandemic in Port Washington. There are so many things we have all missed out on over the last year, and we wanted to do whatever we could to allow everybody to get back to normalcy. We knew that the only way to realistically do so would be to help in the vaccination effort, and this was the best we could do to promote vaccinations in Port Washington.”