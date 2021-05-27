newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

JMU creates vaccine requirements, with options

By news desk
breezejmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJMU is implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students for the Fall 2021 semester, according to an announcement sent out by the university on Thursday. Students will be required to provide verification of COVID-19 vaccination or fill out exemption forms by July 8, with exemptions that can be requested for religious or medical reasons. However, students with other reasons for not wishing to receive the vaccine can fill out a waiver. All students who receive an exemption will have to fill an “assumption of risk” waiver.

www.breezejmu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Cdc#Medical Students#Medical Education#Health Education#Cdc#College Education#Jmu#The Governor S Office#Schev#Faq#Covid 19 Vaccination#Exemption Forms#Exemptions#Guidance#Disease Control#Harrisonburg#Surveillance#Fall#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
Hartwick, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Hartwick College to require COVID vaccinations

Hartwick College will require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall 2021 semester. The college announced the policy in a Wednesday, May 19 media release. A deadline of Aug. 1 applies to all who will live, study or work on campus.
Collegeskauainownews.com

UH to Require Student Vaccinations for Campus Return

Students in the University of Hawaiʻi System who want to return to campus this fall will need to be vaccinated, university leadership announced Monday. As with existing health clearance requirements, students will be able to request exemptions for medical and religious reasons. More detailed information will be made available in the coming months as implementation plans are finalized.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

University of Virginia to require student vaccinations

The University of Virginia will require students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the next academic year. The university said in a school-wide email Thursday that students must provide proof of vaccination by July 1 in order to return to campus and attend in-person classes. Students can requests medical or religious exemptions, which would subject them to weekly coronavirus testing and other mitigation measures.
Public Healthmcheraldonline.com

Businesses Have Option to Require Individuals to Wear Masks

Blair: 10,228 - 332 - 272.5. *Rate is number of deaths per 100,000 population. It is used to compare county death rates. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reminded Pennsylvanians that fully vaccinated individuals may choose not to wear a mask, unless a business or organization, such as a school, requires that added layer of protection, in accordance with updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CollegesPamplin Media Group

GFU undecided on potential vaccine requirement

Decision for the fall could come in next several weeks, university officials say. A number of public and private universities throughout the state are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination before students can return to campus next fall. As the summer begins and fall inches closer, administrators at George Fox University are weighing their options and have yet to make a final decision on vaccine requirements.
Public Healththeintell.com

Op-Ed: Requiring Americans to get vaccines is not the answer

As a business owner and farmer, I value a free economy with limited government involvement. As a legislator, I work to reduce red tape and lower regulatory burdens to promote a strong and vibrant economy. COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for businesses, blurring the line between safety protocols and personal liberty like never before, leading to questions about the proper role of government and the rights and responsibilities of both citizens and business owners.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Hartford Yard Goats to ease mask requirements for the vaccinated

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Baseball fans vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to go maskless to Hartford Yard Goats games starting later this week. The AA-affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced on Monday that it will follow guidance from the State of Connecticut, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Major League Baseball.
Collegescbs19news

JMU students must provide proof of vaccination before fall semester

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Madison University says students will need to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return for the fall semester. According to a release, this is to help ensure the health of the community and follow the state and federal guidelines. Students will...
Pharmaceuticalsnyacknewsandviews.com

How Expanding Vaccine Eligibility Will Impact Mothers

Marcy Bessman, a mother of two in Olathe, Kansas, was preparing dinner Monday evening when she heard the evening news’ announcement: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and 15 — the first vaccine to become eligible for younger adolescents in the United States.
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Schreiber Students Create Vaccinate PW Website

Schreiber High School Lucas Milgrim and his cousins created the website vaccinatepw.weebly.com to encourage the Port Washington community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I had been hearing reports about vaccine hesitancy, and how important it is to address it at a community level, so my cousins and I came up with the idea to do something about it in Port Washington,” Milgrim said. “We wanted to start this website because we knew that we personally could be doing more to help end the pandemic in Port Washington. There are so many things we have all missed out on over the last year, and we wanted to do whatever we could to allow everybody to get back to normalcy. We knew that the only way to realistically do so would be to help in the vaccination effort, and this was the best we could do to promote vaccinations in Port Washington.”
Harrisonburg, VAjmu.edu

JMU Announces New Safety Guidelines

To help ensure the health of our community and following the guidance and directives from the Governor’s Office, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College Health Association, students will be required to provide verification that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for Fall 2021 except as otherwise noted below. This includes undergraduate, graduate and full-time and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.
Public HealthCulpeper Star Exponent

Employers grapple with setting policies around vaccination

At Parkway Brewing in Salem, as at countless other businesses and workplaces across the country, some people are wearing face masks and others are not. Patrons are expected to wear a mask if they have yet to receive a jab but are free to go without if they are fully vaccinated. Everyone on the production side is vaccinated, so it’s not an issue there. Employees in customer-facing roles are still masking up even though most are vaccinated, said Mike Pensinger, general manager and brewmaster.
Sparta, WIspartanewspapers.com

SASD discusses optional mask requirements on school grounds

A number of parents and community members within the Sparta Area School District (SASD) spoke at the Sparta School Board meeting this week regarding whether or not students should still be required to wear face coverings on school grounds. Heidi Coburn asked that masks no longer be mandatory but optional...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

Survey: Will employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination?

Forty percent of companies surveyed in a new report require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will be encouraged but not required to get a jab by 32% of companies. Mental health concerns and burn-out have risen up the agenda since the onset of the pandemic. Almost nine...
IndustryUSA Today

Delta will require COVID vaccine for new hires

Delta Air Lines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday. The airline won’t impose the same requirement on current employees, more than 60% of whom are vaccinated, a Delta spokesman said Friday. Delta has about 74,000 employees. American, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines, however, said they...
Public Healtherienewsnow.com

Target to No Longer Require Masks for Fully Vaccinated Customers

Target is joining other nationwide retailers by no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear masks in their stores, according to an update to their corporate website. Major national retailers such as Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe's have already ditched mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers. The change in policy...