Environment

Sustainable Apparel Coalition to Publish Products’ Environmental Impact Data

retailtouchpoints.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and its technology partner Higg have launched the initial phase of a new transparency program that will publicly share environmental impact data about products, beginning with their materials content. The program provides a consistent way for brands, retailers and manufacturers to share sustainability information on apparel and footwear items across categories including water use, greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use.

retailtouchpoints.com
Person
Calvin Klein
#Sustainable Products#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Environmental Data#Brand Impact
