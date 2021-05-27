Sustainable Apparel Coalition to Publish Products’ Environmental Impact Data

If you’re a fan of colorful bath bombs and delicious smelling soaps, visiting to a Lush store is like being a kid candy store. The fresh, handmade products are not only pretty, but the brand is also guided by a strong ethical and sustainable philosophy. Lush creates products that are made from transparent ingredients and supply chains, while also committing to charitable organizations and sustainability. We caught up with Katrina Shum, Manager of Sustainability, to learn more about the brand’s history and the role its core values play in product offerings.