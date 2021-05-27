Sustainable Apparel Coalition to Publish Products’ Environmental Impact Data
The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and its technology partner Higg have launched the initial phase of a new transparency program that will publicly share environmental impact data about products, beginning with their materials content. The program provides a consistent way for brands, retailers and manufacturers to share sustainability information on apparel and footwear items across categories including water use, greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use.retailtouchpoints.com