William Pellerin

William “Bill” Pellerin, 72, of Lyndeborough, died peacefully at the home of his daughter on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a lengthy period of failing health. Bill was born on Sept. 2, 1948, in Dublin, son of the late Alfred and Cecile (Metivier) Pellerin. He was a 1966 graduate of the Dublin Boys School and earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of New Hampshire in 1970. Bill was commissioned into the U.S. Army after college and served actively until 1983, when he entered the Army Reserves. He left with the rank of Major. Bill worked as a defense contractor for DRS Technologies until his retirement in 2014.