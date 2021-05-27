Cancel
Beef Checkoff-funded packer trade group attempts to derail effort to address food crisis

By -RCALF USA
 8 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. — Last Thursday R-CALF USA announced a drive to encourage 200 members of Congress to join a bipartisan and bicameral letter authored by U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., that calls attention to the food crisis in America. The letter urges the U.S. Attorney General and Congress to work together to reform the nation’s cattle and beef markets. It explains that consumers are paying an unnecessary, over-inflated price for beef in the store while the nation’s cattle ranchers and farmers are on the verge of going broke.

Tina Smith
