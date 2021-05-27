newsbreak-logo
Chancellor: 'The University of Kansas is rescinding its mask policy and will now make masks optional'

By Stef Manchen
University Daily Kansan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are no longer required to be worn on campus at the University of Kansas, effective immediately, according to a message from Chancellor Douglas Girod. The chancellor cited the Centers for Disease Control’s new recommendations pertaining to those who are vaccinated not needing to wear masks, and Gov. Laura Kelly adopting the same policy as the reason behind removing their mask mandate.

