New White Paper on Antimicrobial Food Grade Liquatite® Flexible Conduit

By Electri-Flex Co.
 14 days ago

Electric-Flex Company, Roselle, IL, releases a new Antimicrobial Food Grade White Paper featuring Liquatite® flexible electrical conduits that are ideal solutions for food processing, pharmaceutical, and bottling equipment installations. Discover the benefits of the new food processing blue color, a wide working temperature range, antimicrobial jacketing, and additional wear resilience.

