Let's talk money for a sec. The pandemic held a financial burden over many of our heads. Not only did so many people have to adapt to new working-from-home roles amidst a global shutdown, but so many other people also lost their jobs completely. But regardless of their job situation, a year in lockdown (and a few stimmy checks as a result) allowed many Americans to save more than ever. There weren't concerts to attend or vacations to plan. Many were even spending less on gas because they didn't have a commute anymore.