Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star DE Samuel Okunlola

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is the latest power five program to offer a top prospect out of the 2022 recruiting class.

Samuel Okunlola, a four-star weakside defensive end out of Thayer Academy, announced his scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon.

At 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, he is the No. 3 recruit in Massachusetts and a top-30 defensive lineman in his respective class.

Okunlola holds offers from multiple schools, including Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC.

Check out some of his highlights below!

2021 Michigan State Signees

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

