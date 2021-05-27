newsbreak-logo
Oneida, NY

That's Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here's How to Spot These Fakes

The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around. Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.

