As the daily chart reveals, the Binance Coin price may recover its loss but yet finding it difficult to cross the $340 price mark. The Binance (BNB) is currently trading at $328 after the price was rejected at around $341. Meanwhile, the coin may remain below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as bears could step back into the market but the main question now is when will BNB move to the higher ground? It seems that traders may have to bear some patience to enjoy some returns in the market soon.