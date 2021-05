Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy and the restart not getting going until the early days of June 2020, we were forced to readjust our internal schedules as to when next season’s Juventus kit was going to be released during that current season. Rather than having it for the final days of May, the return of the stripes happened in late-July, with another Scudetto party happening in a new kit but this time without fans in the stands.