Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast

Cloud cover will increase during the overnight hours helping to keep temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning. A few isolated showers are possible during the early morning tomorrow. Most should expect to stay dry as rain coverage looks minimal. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 70s. A few more isolated showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our next best chance for scattered showers will be Wednesday and Thursday. Those showers will clear, and then sunshine moves in for the ending part of the week and beginning of the weekend. High temperatures by Friday afternoon will be in the lower 80s. Next weekend looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers are possible into Sunday.