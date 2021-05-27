Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laboratories

Technology that predicts protein stability is released by UK university spin-out company

sciencecodex.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cutting-edge digital tool that will make it cheaper, safer and faster for pharmaceutical companies to predict protein stability - a vital step in the development of new medicines - is being rolled out by scientists from the UK's University of Bath through their spin-out company, BLOC Labs. The tool,...

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Protein Quality#Immune System#Technology Development#Technology Companies#Financial Technology#Market Development#University Of Bath#Bloc Labs#Mabs#Npl#Protein Stability#Uk#Map Protein Structure#Company#Stable Proteins#Pharmaceutical Companies#Natural Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibodies#Therapies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Beauty & FashionCaymanmama.com

The Key Technology of Y-Warm is Released in GOFE 2021

The Global Outdoor Fashion Exhibition 2021 (in short GOFE 2021), which was hosted by Textile & Garment Chamber of Commerce, All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce and LISO Group, and co-organized by China Feather and Down Industrial Association, was held on May 27th-29th at National Exhibition and Convention Center. GOFE 2021 lasted for 3 days with an exhibition area of 30,000 m2 and attracted more than 29,000 visitors. The forum of the creation in sports and outdoor apparel was initiated during this exhibition. A world premiere from Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co. Ltd has released the key technology of their thermal insulation material Y-Warm.
Economyjust-auto.com

Britishvolt inks UK universities MoU

Britishvolt has entered into an MoU with Durham, Newcastle and Northumbria Universities to provide support in education and R&D. “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with three of the North East’s leading universities, helping us to explore collaborative R&D opportunities looking at future technology advancement and assist in building out the required skills needed to further the UK’s battery industry,” said Britishvolt CTO, Allan Paterson.
EconomyItproportal

The UK is becoming a hub for AI companies

Over the past decade, the UK has experienced a tremendous rise in the number of companies working on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new report from growth platform Tech Nation suggests. According to the paper, the number of AI companies has surged 600 percent in the last decade, from 180 in...
Agriculturefarmweek.com

B-Hive develops uk’s first potato protein extraction process

Agritech R&D business B-Hive Innovations is leading the way in crop valorisation after developing a new process that will extract food-grade functional protein from potatoes. Following extensive research, its extraction process will be put into practice at a new £6 million protein plant facility, where construction started last week at national potato supplier Branston’s headquarters in Lincolnshire.
Businessupdatenews360.com

TCS named as Best Big Company to work for in the UK

Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has been listed among top 25 Best Big Companies to work for in the United Kingdom and among the Best Companies in the Consultancy sector. The Best Big Companies list honours 25 organisations with at least 2,000 employees based on an anonymous survey...
Industryrenewanews.com

Tesla works with global shipping company to digitize data and “stabilize logistics networks”

Tesla is helping Chinese state-owned company COSCO Shipping digitize its vast shipping data. COSCO has agreed to share shipping data with Tesla so the EV maker can test the system in the Chinese company’s Shanghai port. “We We will promote digitization of shipping,” the Chairman of COSCO Shipping Holdings, Xu Lirong, told Nikkei Asia. “WeBrought to you by: EV Driven.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Companies vie for funding to decarbonise UK port

Uniper believes the project could serve as a model for decarbonising other ports as well. [Image credit: Uniper]. Germany's Uniper and Siemens Energy, Japan's Toyoto Tsusho and Associated British Ports (ABP) have applied for state funding to decarbonise the port of Immingham on England's east coast using hydrogen, the companies announced on June 2.
BusinessSilicon Republic

QUB spin-out AntennaWare raises six-figure seed round

The Belfast start-up will commercialise its research, which is aiming to boost the range and reliability of wireless wearable devices. AntennaWare, a wearable tech company based in Belfast, has secured a six-figure sum in its seed funding round. The investment was led by QUBIS, the commercialisation arm of Queen’s University...
HealthPosted by
inForney.com

Hummingbird Bioscience and Novogene enter into strategic partnership to expand precision medicine testing for individuals with NRG1-fusion driven cancers in China

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets, today announced a strategic partnership with Asian genomic sequencing and bioinformatics company, Novogene Co., Ltd. ("Novogene"). The partnership will leverage Novogene's strong molecular diagnostics capabilities to expand patient identification through Next Generation Sequencing, NGS, testing in China to support the development of Hummingbird Bioscience's investigational drug candidate HMBD-001, an anti-HER3 antibody that will be evaluated for treatment of multiple tumor types, including NRG1-fusion driven cancers. HMBD-001 is expected to enter phase 1 clinical trials later this year.
Businesshealthleadersmedia.com

Bassett Healthcare to collaborate with healthcare company Optum on technology

Bassett Healthcare announced Tuesday, May 25 that they will be collaborating with Optum, a healthcare innovation company, in order to streamline health services through the use of technology, making providing care cheaper and more efficient. About 500 Bassett employees will be given the option of transitioning to work with Optum.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japanese companies to develop chipmaking technology with TSMC -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -About 20 Japanese companies, including electronic component maker Ibiden Co, will work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to develop chip manufacturing technology in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported. Japan’s government will pay half of the 37 billion yen ($337 million) cost of a research facility, The Nikkei...
Sciencearxiv.org

DNA-GCN: Graph convolutional networks for predicting DNA-protein binding

Predicting DNA-protein binding is an important and classic problem in bioinformatics. Convolutional neural networks have outperformed conventional methods in modeling the sequence specificity of DNA-protein binding. However, none of the studies has utilized graph convolutional networks for motif inference. In this work, we propose to use graph convolutional networks for motif inference. We build a sequence k-mer graph for the whole dataset based on k-mer co-occurrence and k-mer sequence relationship and then learn DNA Graph Convolutional Network (DNA-GCN) for the whole dataset. Our DNA-GCN is initialized with a one-hot representation for all nodes, and it then jointly learns the embeddings for both k-mers and sequences, as supervised by the known labels of sequences. We evaluate our model on 50 datasets from ENCODE. DNA-GCN shows its competitive performance compared with the baseline model. Besides, we analyze our model and design several different architectures to help fit different datasets.
Educationtopuniversities.com

Top Universities in the UK 2022

The United Kingdom boasts an impressive 90 universities in the recently released QS World University Rankings 2022, claiming four of the top 10 entries. It is only beaten by the USA, which has 177 entries. The UK’s universities have inspired countless works of film and literature. The UK is also...
Industryscoopcube.com

Synthetic Staple Fibers for Spinning Market Outlook 2021: Top Companies, Market Trends, Latest Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Forecasts To 2026

The Global Synthetic Staple Fibers for Spinning Market research study explains and justifies all tools and techniques by a market competitor that may proceed with your further research. It involves the learning of various techniques to conduct Synthetic Staple Fibers for Spinning industry research and acquiring knowledge to perform different test cases, industrial experiments, market surveys, and critical assessment. Moreover, It aims at finding solutions to research problems, which paves the way to choose appropriate research solutions and methods to begin any research.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

Universal Robots releases UR10e robot with increased payload

Universal Robots now offers its UR10e robot with a payload of 27.55 lbs., enabling the cobot to handle heavier items in a variety of applications while retaining its small footprint, intuitive programming, and repeatability. The cobot now can be used in palletizing applications with cartons weighing up to 10 kg...
Sciencearxiv.org

DIPS-Plus: The Enhanced Database of Interacting Protein Structures for Interface Prediction

How and where proteins interface with one another can ultimately impact the proteins' functions along with a range of other biological processes. As such, precise computational methods for protein interface prediction (PIP) come highly sought after as they could yield significant advances in drug discovery and design as well as protein function analysis. However, the traditional benchmark dataset for this task, Docking Benchmark 5 (DB5), contains only a paltry 230 complexes for training, validating, and testing different machine learning algorithms. In this work, we expand on a dataset recently introduced for this task, the Database of Interacting Protein Structures (DIPS), to present DIPS-Plus, an enhanced, feature-rich dataset of 42,112 complexes for geometric deep learning of protein interfaces. The previous version of DIPS contains only the Cartesian coordinates and types of the atoms comprising a given protein complex, whereas DIPS-Plus now includes a plethora of new residue-level features including protrusion indices, half-sphere amino acid compositions, and new profile hidden Markov model (HMM)-based sequence features for each amino acid, giving researchers a large, well-curated feature bank for training protein interface prediction methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Out-of-Vocabulary Entities in Link Prediction

Knowledge graph embedding techniques are key to making knowledge graphs amenable to the plethora of machine learning approaches based on vector representations. Link prediction is often used as a proxy to evaluate the quality of these embeddings. Given that the creation of benchmarks for link prediction is a time-consuming endeavor, most work on the subject matter uses only a few benchmarks. As benchmarks are crucial for the fair comparison of algorithms, ensuring their quality is tantamount to providing a solid ground for developing better solutions to link prediction and ipso facto embedding knowledge graphs. First studies of benchmarks pointed to limitations pertaining to information leaking from the development to the test fragments of some benchmark datasets. We spotted a further common limitation of three of the benchmarks commonly used for evaluating link prediction approaches: out-of-vocabulary entities in the test and validation sets. We provide an implementation of an approach for spotting and removing such entities and provide corrected versions of the datasets WN18RR, FB15K-237, and YAGO3-10. Our experiments on the corrected versions of WN18RR, FB15K-237, and YAGO3-10 suggest that the measured performance of state-of-the-art approaches is altered significantly with p-values <1%, <1.4%, and <1%, respectively. Overall, state-of-the-art approaches gain on average absolute $3.29 \pm 0.24\%$ in all metrics on WN18RR. This means that some of the conclusions achieved in previous works might need to be revisited. We provide an open-source implementation of our experiments and corrected datasets at at this https URL.