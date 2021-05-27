Cancel
“Read in Color” coming to Tulsa through Reading Partners and Little Free Library

By Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
theblackwallsttimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung students across Tulsa are about to get more diverse books in schools and at home thanks to a new collaboration. The “Read in Color” initiative features a partnership between Reading Partners, a national nonprofit organization, and Little Free Library, to provide students and their families with books that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. The partnership will create 26 new Little Free Libraries at schools across Tulsa, with books provided by Harper Collins.

