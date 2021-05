XAU/USD has been grinding its way higher amid quiet holiday trading. The Confluence Detector is showing that gold's path of least resistance is up. Does gold serve as a hedge against inflation or will higher returns on US debt make the yieldless precious metal worth less? That debate rages on and XAU/USD continues its upward march. Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, shot higher to 3.1%, causing whiplash in stock markets. While that volatility in equities may return on Tuesday, the long Memorial Day weekend is providing some calm on Monday.