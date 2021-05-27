Cancel
Cook County, MN

WTIP talks with candidates for Arrowhead Electric Cooperative Board

WTIP
 5 days ago

It's time for elections to the Arrowhead Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. There are candidates for three areas of Arrowhead's service territory. In District 4, the Rosebush/Devil Track area, Mike Littfin, the incumbent is running for re-election. In District 5, the Cascade/Pike Lake area, Stan Tull, also an incumbent is...

www.wtip.org
Grand Marais, MNWTIP

Talking to the MPCA about "The Big Dig"

Highway 61 in Grand Marais is definitely a construction zone. Listen to WTIP's first update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation here: Checking in with MnDOT as Highway 61 construction begins. But more is being done than replacing pavement and installing curb and gutters. Soil contaminated by a long-ago gas...
Cook County, MNWTIP

Forest Service to conduct "Swamp River Prescribed Burn" in Hovland area

The US Forest Service will be conducting two prescribed burns, on the east and west ends of the county, starting now and taking place until the end of May. The smaller of the prescribed burn is near Baker Lake off of The Grade in the Tofte Ranger District. Fire Management Officer Patty Johnson said that fire will not create a lot of smoke and is unlikely to impact any forest users in the area.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Three finalists selected for Cook County School District superintendent position second round interviews

Grand Marais, MN. The Cook County School Board has selected 3 finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists are:. Cecelia Dodge, WestEd, Project Director, St. Paul, MN. Christopher Lindholm, Superintendent, Pequot Lakes, MN. Samuel Zimmerman, Harbor City International School, Director of Special Education and Student Services,...
Cook County, MNcbs3duluth.com

Interviews begin Wednesday for 4 Cook County superintendent finalists

GRAND MARAIS, MN -- The Cook County School Board will start interviewing finalists for the district's open superintendent seat Wednesday. The finalists, who were chosen from a list of eight applicants, include:. -Cecelia Dodge, WestEd, Project Director, St. Paul, MN. -Todd Felhofer, District Administrator (superintendent), Greenwood, WI. -Christopher Lindholm, Superintendent,...
Cook County, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Project 61: Cook County Businesses create on-line resource to help visitors navigate Highway 61 road construction

The Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Cook County, and Boreal Community Media have created an on-line resource to keep the public informed on North Shore road construction. Named Project 61, the on-line website will report on the various locations and phases of the Highway 61 construction, including information on scope of work to be performed, schedules, details on road […]
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Cook County Schools Special Board Agenda and Meeting Links

The School Board of I.S.D. 166 will meet for a Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 202 at 3:55 pm. The Special Meeting will continue on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:55 am. All 1st round interviews will be done virtually via Zoom due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Agenda. Call...
Cook County, MNWTIP

School District 166 Special Meeting

School District 166 will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, May 10 at 4:00 pm. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to continue efforts to select a new superintendent. At the meeting, the school board will review superintendent applicant information and select finalists for interviews. Interview times will also be scheduled and interview procedures reviewed. To observe the meeting, use this Zoom link.
Cook County, MNWTIP

Cook County Chamber hiring a member relations manager

Since the Cook County Chamber was formed about eight years ago, Executive Director Jim Boyd has been the only employee, working under the direction of a very dedicated chamber board. That will be changing soon, as the chamber is looking to hire a Member Relations Manager. The chamber decided to...
Cook County, MNboreal.org

GES News 5/4/21

What hope and joy this time of year brings, as life bursts forth in every living thing! GES classrooms are also alive with projects, both inside the building and out. The Bear Cubs continue their study of our community and had an outdoor visit from our local dentist, Alyssa Hedstrom, yesterday. The Fawns and Beavers are taking exploration trips to the beach and EDA woods. Wolves classrooms are immersing themselves in all things "Wagons West", as they learn about a different time period in American History. The Lynx are learning about our local, Cook County history as they have the wonderful opportunity to begin reading local author Staci Drouillard's book, Walking the Old Road, a historical look at Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe. Otters are taking a larger look at the globe, as they continue the detailed work of mapping the world! No small task! This is balanced by energizing Wednesday morning video stream classes with drummer/educator, Mark Powers. Mark is teaching our 7th and 8th graders how to play box-shaped percussion instruments called cajons. These cajons were constructed by a previous Otters class and are played by rapping the sides of the instrument with the hands or various mallets, etc. The sound is incredible, and we look forward to hearing more of it coming from the Otters classroom!