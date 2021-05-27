WTIP talks with candidates for Arrowhead Electric Cooperative Board

What hope and joy this time of year brings, as life bursts forth in every living thing! GES classrooms are also alive with projects, both inside the building and out. The Bear Cubs continue their study of our community and had an outdoor visit from our local dentist, Alyssa Hedstrom, yesterday. The Fawns and Beavers are taking exploration trips to the beach and EDA woods. Wolves classrooms are immersing themselves in all things "Wagons West", as they learn about a different time period in American History. The Lynx are learning about our local, Cook County history as they have the wonderful opportunity to begin reading local author Staci Drouillard's book, Walking the Old Road, a historical look at Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe. Otters are taking a larger look at the globe, as they continue the detailed work of mapping the world! No small task! This is balanced by energizing Wednesday morning video stream classes with drummer/educator, Mark Powers. Mark is teaching our 7th and 8th graders how to play box-shaped percussion instruments called cajons. These cajons were constructed by a previous Otters class and are played by rapping the sides of the instrument with the hands or various mallets, etc. The sound is incredible, and we look forward to hearing more of it coming from the Otters classroom!