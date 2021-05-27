UAlbany Baseball Takes Home Multitude of Awards
It’s always nice to see great coaches rewarded for their hard work, and that’s the case for UAlbany baseball coach Jon Mueller who was named America East Coach of the Year. Nobody works harder or gets more out of his players than Mueller, and this year’s team finished first in the America East Conference. The Stillwater legend has been at UAlbany 22 seasons, and his teams are always competitive and grind through it, just like their head coach who the players love playing for.1045theteam.com