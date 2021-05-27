UAlbany Baseball Takes Home Multitude of Awards

The Tri-City ValleyCats are ready to get this season going and their manager Pete Incaviglia is excited to hit the ground running. The skipper of the ValleyCats brings a philosophy of playing the game like he did back in the 1980's and 90's. As he told us above, he looks to have a healthy balance with his players. He is going to have guys who hit the long ball but they are also going to steal bases and make the right plays both in the field and at the dish. In the field they are going to make the defensive plays and at the plate they are going to make their opponent make those same plays by putting the bat on the ball. Something else that seems to be lost in today's came that the skipper mentioned was moving a runner over to 3rd when a runner is on second with zero outs. The way you do that of course is to hit the ball on the right side of the infield and for right handers, that takes an approach to hit the ball the opposite way. That is simply not a thing we see in the MLB as much anymore.