Eva Marie is back with WWE. Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a new vignette where Marie declared that “The Eva-lution” is coming soon. “Do I have your attention?,” Marie asked in the vignette. “I’ve been thinking about where I’ve been and where I’m going. Do I have your attention now? Good. You know, on the road of life there are twists and turns, and I’ve always tried to be the one in control of my own life, and the independence that comes with it, but part of that is giving back. Now I have your attention. I want to be someone others look up to, I want to influence others to go after their own ambitions like I did. So, I’m back where my journey started. This is Eva-lution.”