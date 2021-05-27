newsbreak-logo
Sonic Colors Ultimate Preorders Are Live: Release Date, Bonuses, And More

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega's 30th-anniversary stream for Sonic the Hedgehog brought a bunch of announcements, including a remaster of Sonic Colors, a 2010 platformer that originally appeared on Wii and Nintendo DS. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available to preorder now at multiple retailers, and you get a cute bonus by securing your copy early.

