Something Sure Doesn’t Sit Right About The Shortage Of Chicken Wings

So it's getting expensive to get chicken wings because of a shortage. That actually makes zero sense with this argument. That said, argument is flat out, why do we not have a shortage of breasts, thighs, and drumsticks? Think about it, we have a chicken wing shortage but not a shortage of the entire bird? I had an entire drawn-out conversation about this the other night with my roommate. I personally cannot come up with anything that proves this point wrong.