Agriculture

Something Sure Doesn’t Sit Right About The Shortage Of Chicken Wings

By Vinnie
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 4 days ago
So it's getting expensive to get chicken wings because of a shortage. That actually makes zero sense with this argument. That said, argument is flat out, why do we not have a shortage of breasts, thighs, and drumsticks? Think about it, we have a chicken wing shortage but not a shortage of the entire bird? I had an entire drawn-out conversation about this the other night with my roommate. I personally cannot come up with anything that proves this point wrong.

Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Texas State
