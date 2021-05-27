newsbreak-logo
Kodiak, AK

OBITUARY: Vivianne E. LeDoux

Kodiak Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivianne E. LeDoux passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2021, at Kodiak Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Kodiak since 1975. Her family owned and operated local iconic restaurants. She was often found behind the scene prepping or cooking the amazing food these establishments were known for. She then continued on to enjoy other ventures like: managing the Small World Daycare, playing softball and coaching cheerleading. She was a “dedicated lifelong” Miami Dolphins fan — GO FINS! She was extremely passionate about gardening and, most of all, her family. She is survived by her husband, he was her beloved high school sweetheart of 40 years, Jeff LeDoux; daughters Susan Maximo, Breanna Lantz, Amanda LeDoux and Kari LeDoux; her 11 grandchildren and herd of siblings.

