newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jim Ross On Which AEW Star Has The “It” Factor

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ross has been in the news lately regarding who he feels is the best wrestler in the world. In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, Ross chose to focus on a wrestler he feels has huge potential, Wardlow. Ross described Wardlow as a cross between several former top stars, and believes he has something special.

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dory Funk Jr.
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Lex Luger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Interview Stars#Dazn#Aew Double#Wrestling Inc#Wrestling Fans#Credit Steve Muehlhausen#Combination#Promoters#Silly Mistakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Says AEW Vs. NXT Was Never As “Extreme” As Monday Night Wars

AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of Grilling JR about the Wednesday Night Wars coming to an end. In recent weeks, AEW and NXT’s viewership numbers have seen an increase after no longer going head-to-head. Ross believes that’s a positive for both companies. JR said there’s no reason for it to have ever even been called a war because it never got to the level of the Monday Night Wars.
WWEPWMania

Jim Ross Says WWE NXT Probably Got Tired Of Getting Beat Every Week

During a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights:. “I’m glad that there’s no more Wednesday Night Wars. That was just a cop out for the Monday Night Wars, it wasn’t nearly that extreme in my view. If you want to believe that and it helps motivate you as a fan and add more enjoyment to your game plan then have at it.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross On What Kind Of Deal He Wants After AEW Contract Expires Next Year

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has found himself at AEW’s announce table since the company’s inception in 2019, but his time as a regular may be winding down. Speaking with DAZN, JR noted that he does see a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but he’s overly focused on it.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross takes a show at Carlito for his attitude

On 11 July 2010 Carlito returns to the WWC. In the following weeks, he has a storyline with Booker T. On November 27, he defeats Shelton Benjamin and becomes WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion. In December he joins the Inoki Genome Federation in Japan. Here he has sporadic feuds with different...
WWEPWMania

Jim Ross On When Vince McMahon First Met Brock Lesnar

AEW announcer & WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and revealed how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reacted when he first saw a young Brock Lesnar years ago. JR recalled how he and WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, then working as a talent scout for the company, brought Lesnar to a WWE TV taping years ago in Minneapolis, where he went to college.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross reflects on Big Show's career

Big Show is a seven-time world champion, having won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWF/E Championship twice, the ECW World Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship twice, making him the first and only wrestler to have held all four titles. In addition to these titles, he has...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jim Ross Wants To Take It One Year At A Time With AEW

Jim Ross has been the lead voice in AEW since the company held its first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, in May 2019. Two years later, as AEW prepares for Double or Nothing 2021, Jim Ross is entering the last year of his contract and pondering what's next in his future.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jim Ross Addresses His AEW Future

Beyond a brief period in April 2020, Jim Ross has been ever-present in All Elite Wrestling as a commentator on Dynamite alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. The legendary announcer signed a three-year deal with AEW in 2019 and with his contract coming up next year, JR addressed what the future holds during a recent chat with DAZN.
WWEPWMania

Jim Ross Feels That Impact Wrestling Has Benefited More Than AEW From Partnership

In an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com, Jim Ross commented on AEW’s working relationship with Impact Wrestling and other promotions:. “I think as it relates to Impact, that’s done through the cooperative efforts of nature of Tony Khan. Don Callis is a part of the management team at Impact and the on-camera manager of Kenny Omega. I think I’m going to sound bad saying this, I’m sure. I think this relationship has helped Impact more than it’s helped AEW. But I don’t know that we’re measuring. I don’t know that we’re judging, quite frankly. If it helps the wrestling business, and it makes it more fan-friendly, then we all win. Tony Khan’s philosophy is to do business with everybody that we want that can help our brand. I think that’s kind of the concept, and I don’t think it’s going to end with Impact.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross praises John Cena

Wrestling legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke to John Cena on his podcast, Grillin JR. As we all know, Cena is one of the most important personalities in the history of our favorite discipline, but very often he has been questioned for his many victories that perhaps have not convinced everyone.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jim Ross ‘Ruins’ AEW Double or Nothing Promo

Jim Ross was promoting Kenny Omega’s AEW Title match tonight against Pac at AEW Double or Nothing, but after Pac, he forgot Orange Cassidy’s name. He said ‘uh’ a couple times, and Excalibur had to say Cassidy’s name. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “Jim Ross should spend more time learning the...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5-26-16) Jim Ross talks Cody’s future, Reigns conundrum, Ryback’s issues, SD going live, Brand Split do’s and don’ts, more (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (5-26-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jim Ross with a predominant focus on WWE’s announcement that Smackdown goes live on Tuesdays in July and will include a distinct roster from Raw. Ross dissects the possible benefits and pitfalls of such a major change in WWE’s structure, looks back at the prior brand split and what is different today, his preference for how the separate rosters would be structured and how champions should be ideally featured. Also, live calls and emails delve into more aspects of the brand split and other topics. Plus some Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and NBA OKC Thunder-Golden State Warriors talk at the end.