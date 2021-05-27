newsbreak-logo
Former Alameda County Sheriff's deputies charged in 2015 alley beating in San Francisco

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhoKZ_0aDap51n00
(Marcus Bellamy/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced the new charges against two former Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies for the 2015 beating of a robbery suspect.

The District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Investigation Bureau is charging Luis Santamaria and Paul Wieber with felonies including assault by a public officer, battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, several enhancements for great bodily injury and use of a weapon, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

On Nov. 15, 2015, Santamaria and Wieber pursued Stanislov Petrov in a high-speed chase from Alameda County to San Francisco over an allegedly stolen Mercedes. 

The chase ended on foot in Stevenson Alley, where Petrov was captured on surveillance video from an alleyway surrendering to the sheriffs. The video shows Petrov raised his hands and the sheriffs tackled him on street — beating him with their fists and batons over 30 times on his head, hands, body and legs.

A report emerged a few months later that a third deputy had taken a gold chain from Petrov and allegedly used it to bribe and silence a homeless person who had witnessed the incident.

Petrov had major lacerations to his head and multiple broken bones. 

In 2017, Petrov settled with Alameda County for $5.5 million in a civil rights case. 

According to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the case was about to reach trial in March of 2020, but a key prosecution expert witness became unavailable for medical reasons. The court denied the prosecution’s request to delay the trial, so they dropped the charges at the time.

The SFist reported this is the fourth case in which the District Attorney's Office is prosecuting law enforcement officers for excessive force.

Both Santamaria and Wieber are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon. 

San Francisco, CA
