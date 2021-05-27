newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Raunchy Horror Comedy That Fans Are Loving On Netflix

By Liam Mathews
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love when Netflix puts horror movies from past cinematic eras on the platform. It's fun to watch movies from 10-plus years ago and think about how they either prove or disprove the statement "they don't make movies like this anymore." One such movie currently on Netflix is 1998's "Bride of Chucky," which is literally a kind of movie they still make — a "Child's Play" remake came out in 2019 — while simultaneously being a movie that could have only existed in the slasher revival boom of the late '90s.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Don Mancini
Person
John Ritter
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Katherine Heigl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Horror Film#Bride Of Chucky#Horror Movies#Best Horror Movie#Evil Dead Movies#Netflix Inc#Scream#The New York Times#Twitter#Yerivouge#Missusratty#Coal Chamber#Asap#Love#Full On Horror Comedy#Laughs#Humor#Fun#Remake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix Is Bringing Your Favorite Horror Book Series to Life

It will be a summer of scares for Netflix subscribers. On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service dropped a new teaser for their upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street. The new movies, which are based on R.L. Stine's popular teenage horror novels, will debut on Netflix this July. As the first look below noted, the Fear Street trilogy will include "three movies, three weeks, one killer story." Specifically, the films will unpack the terrifying activities that plagued a small town in 1994, 1978 and 1666. Netflix revealed in a description, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that...
MoviesTVOvermind

Horror Fans Think Nightmare On Elm Street Franchise Is Dead

There was a time when a person might get slapped for saying such a thing as this, but Elm Street might be kind of a dead-end at this time since with Robert Englund hanging up the beat-up fedora and iconic sweatshirt, there aren’t a lot of faces that fans are willing to see take up the dreaded countenance of one of their favorite villains of all time. Freddy Krueger was brought back in an attempt by Jackie Earle Haley years ago, but even with Robert Englund praising the performance it wasn’t good enough for a lot of fans since in their minds, Englund is the only guy that deserves to play the role. This is kind of a funny attitude to have since in the era of reboots and remakes there have been plenty of iconic characters that have been redone, gender-swapped, race-swapped, and people haven’t batted an eye. But take one horror icon and try to redo it, and people lose their ever-loving minds because they can’t see anyone else in this role. Another amusing fact is that for a while, people were watching Halloween and Friday the 13th without caring who was behind the mask. It might be that the fact that Jason and Michael are covered up provides an excuse, but it does feel that Nightmare on Elm Stree could possibly evolve and become something far more than what it was while retaining the dark sense of humor that eventually came about thanks to Freddy’s playfully insane nature. Robert Englund would no longer be taking on the role, but it would be interesting to see if anyone could be found that would want to give it a try and make it work. Jackie Earle Haley might still be a viable prospect, but the story would really need to change and it might even have to stretch out a bit, away from Elm Street and into a world where nightmares are still very real.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Nick Damage Entertainment Readies Animated Horror Comedy “Family Splatters” For Summer 2021 Bow

Imagine your favorite slasher-horror icons of the eighties having to go live their days out on the most shit hole of settings…planet Earth, as punishment. Yep, that’s the basic premise of Nick Damage’s new adult animated horror comedy Family Splatters which is slated for premiere sometime this Summer. The series sees Satan punishing paradoxical characters inspired by Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and more, by sending them to 2020 Earth, which if you recall, was an awful time to be alive. Here’s a teaser trailer with a synopsis and keep track of this one over here where you can even get merch inspired by some of the characters.
ComicsIGN

Lucky Devil: How a Botched Exorcism Fuels a New Horror Comedy Series

Writer Cullen Bunn is one of the most prolific comic book creators around, especially when it comes to horror comics like Harrow County, Manor Black and Parasomnia. But Bunn's latest horror project, Lucky Devil, veers pretty far off the beaten path. This new four-issue series is as much a comedy as it is a story of demonic possession, and it all starts with an exorcism gone wrong.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for 'Fear Street' Thrilling Horror Trilogy on Netflix

"You can't stop her… your best chance is to run from this place!" Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Fear Street, a horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer on the streaming service. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films will be released together: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. Scary times! I dig an ambitious cinema trilogy, especially showing them all one week apart. Killer plan! Have a look below.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Netflix Assures Fans That Army of the Dead is the "SnyderCut" of the Film

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As Netflix releases Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, it seems that it doesn’t want to follow the footsteps of the previous production studio encountered by the director about the real cut of the film which prompted the fans to call for its release.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is the Netflix comedy Derry Girls returning for Season 3?

The question of the hour is will Derry Girls be returning to Netflix for a third season? With two seasons of utter hilarity established, you’d think there’s more in the future for Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James. The group has been through some of the most outrageous and imaginative...
MoviesPosted by
MIX 94.9

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix to Update Fans on Cowboy Bebop at Upcoming Event

When it comes to Netflix, the streaming service has a ton of original projects in the works, and a good few of them are anime. Of course, one of the most-hyped projects going on at Netflix is its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Now, it seems like an update is coming on the series, and it will be there before too long!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Trese: Netflix Shares Trailer, Preview Images for Horror/Crime Anime

Fans of the Philippine horror/ crime stories known as "Komics" have something big to look forward to this summer. Netflix has just released the official trailer for its Original Anime series Trese, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. It follows the story of Alexandra Trese, a mysterious detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin mainly occurring in the capital region of the Philippines. One wrong turn in Manila and you could end up facing otherworldly horrors such as the shapeshifting "Aswang", the monstrous "Kapre" or worst yet the ghostly "Engkantos". When crime takes a turn for the weird, that's when the police call Alexandra Trese.
TV & Videoshorrorsociety.com

Horror Comedy TOO LATE in Theaters & On Demand June 25th

This cozy horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Indonesian Comedy 'Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens' Official Netflix Trailer

"I hope we can be together again. And hopefully soon." Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for an Indonesian indie comedy titled Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, which is the final release title after switching between Ali & The Queens, or Ratu Ratu Queens. After his father's passing, a teenager from Indonesia sets out for New York City in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places. He discovers that there are many different ways to finding the real meaning of family. The film stars Iqbaal Ramadhan as Ali, along with Nirina Zubir, Tika Panggabean, Welas Asri, Happy Salma, Marissa Anita, and Aurora Ribero. This looks charming and amusing, and I dig all the little hand-drawn touches. Another story of leaving your home country and then reconnecting in unexpected ways. This is worth a look.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Werewolves Within' from Josh Ruben

"Who knows who… or when… it's gonna kill next!" IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Werewolves Within, a clever new horror comedy from filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me) that's opening this summer. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival first, hence these new trailers dropping just before the debut. Described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth", it's an adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the town Beaverfield, it falls to the forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them. Ruben explains that "nothing scares me more than people…" (Seriously!) And this is "an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it's also about the monster in all of us." Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns, George Basil. Looks like some good ol' people-are-the-worst fun to make us all laugh like werewolves this summer.