The Raunchy Horror Comedy That Fans Are Loving On Netflix
We love when Netflix puts horror movies from past cinematic eras on the platform. It's fun to watch movies from 10-plus years ago and think about how they either prove or disprove the statement "they don't make movies like this anymore." One such movie currently on Netflix is 1998's "Bride of Chucky," which is literally a kind of movie they still make — a "Child's Play" remake came out in 2019 — while simultaneously being a movie that could have only existed in the slasher revival boom of the late '90s.www.looper.com