Our Latest Open Source Innovation, Yor: Automated IaC Tag and Trace

While sitting in a security operations center (SOC) in the middle of a high-severity incident, you realize Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) (port 22) is open to the world. Sifting through logs and pulling up an organizational chart are the last things you have time to do, but in order to track down the right team to help address the issue, that’s your only means. You embark on a round of Slack and Jira roulette only to find out that the team who provisioned the exposed virtual machine has already moved on, and the most recent changes were from another team who you’ve yet to track down—and the alarms are still going off.