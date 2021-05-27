Cancel
Our Latest Open Source Innovation, Yor: Automated IaC Tag and Trace

By Barak Schoster
paloaltonetworks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile sitting in a security operations center (SOC) in the middle of a high-severity incident, you realize Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) (port 22) is open to the world. Sifting through logs and pulling up an organizational chart are the last things you have time to do, but in order to track down the right team to help address the issue, that’s your only means. You embark on a round of Slack and Jira roulette only to find out that the team who provisioned the exposed virtual machine has already moved on, and the most recent changes were from another team who you’ve yet to track down—and the alarms are still going off.

www.paloaltonetworks.com
Announcing The New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic And Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the release of Yor, an open-source tool that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML. Yor automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, helps security teams trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and enables highly effective GitOps across all major cloud providers.
