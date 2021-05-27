newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May County, NJ

Cape Regional Medical Center opens Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center Supported by Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack Perioperative Solutions

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKEFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) congratulates Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape Regional) on the opening of their new ambulatory surgery center on Tuesday, May 4. The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center offers a wide range of surgical services across southern New Jersey. The services provided include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, ENT, GI, gynecology, urology, hand surgery, sports medicine, orthopedics, podiatry, and pain management. Since 2007, Cape Regional has been a champion of Picis in the Northeast, leveraging the multiple modules of the Picis Perioperative solution. Deployed Picis modules at the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center include Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack. This 19,000 sqft facility includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, and sixteen PACU units as well as a central sterilization suite.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perioperative#Ent#Pain Management#Sports Medicine#Medical Services#Healthcare Systems#Facility Management#Clinical Medicine#Prweb#Pacu#Cape Regional#Deployed Picis Modules#Ambulatory Surgery#Ent#Surgical Services#Orthopedics#Licensed Systems#Hospitals#Urology#Gynecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CMCo’s Adult Population 57% Fully Vaccinated from Coronavirus

COURT HOUSE - May 14: The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 20,177 doses so far. According to a release, the New Jersey Department of Health reports that 51,167 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 43,981 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Cape May County, NJavalonboro.net

County Thanks Volunteers, Borough of Avalon for Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Cape May County Department of Health is preparing to move its vaccination clinic to Lower Cape May Regional High School’s field house on Monday, May 17th. th. Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson presented 43 volunteers and another 50 agencies and County Department of Health employees at the clinic in Avalon with certificates thanking them for their work since the beginning of the year.
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May County 4-H fair canceled

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H fair has been canceled for the second year in a row, the county’s 4-H foundation said Friday. Foundation officials said they canceled the event due to added expenses for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy levels on the fairgrounds and in its buildings, social distancing challenges and insufficient planning time.
Cape May County, NJinsidernj.com

Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford Kick Off Campaign for Upper Township Committee

Seeking to make commonsense common again, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are kicking off their campaign for Upper Township Committee. A public and private sector communications specialist, Boninfante Kodytek has been a resident of Cape May County for thirty-nine years and, along with her husband and two daughters, has called Upper Township home for the last twenty-five years. She is a graduate of Temple University and earned a Master of Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University. Mulford, a small business owner, school psychologist, and community advocate, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rowan University, having earned a Master of Arts and an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Together, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford have combined efforts to run a campaign to be ‘United 4 Upper.’
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Covid Update: Get the Shot, Health Officials Urge

COURT HOUSE - As daily Covid case numbers continue to drop, it is starting to feel like the pandemic nightmare is almost at an end. Victory may be within reach, but it is not clearly in hand. The vaccination rate, the imminent arrival of warmer weather, and the call of...
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

COUNTY SHELTER, ANIMAL OUTREACH TEAM UP FOR SPAY/NEUTER

The Cape May County Animal Shelter has partnered with Animal Outreach to operate the spay and neuter clinic located next to the Shelter at Crest Haven. The clinic will continue its regular Thursday schedule it has kept for the past 15 years. Low or no cost spay/neuter programs will continue for county residents who participate in the trap-neuter-return program.
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

COUNTY TOTAL COVID CASELOAD DROPS TO 140

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Cape May County is now down to just 140. County officials reported only four new cases again on Monday. An 87 year old male from Middle Township has passed away from complications from the virus.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

County Reports 4 New Covid Cases

COURT HOUSE - May 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that four new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days. According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,673 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,316 of those...
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees Honored As Hometown Heroes

The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation award the CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees as 2021 Hometown Heroes. These community members have gone above the call of duty to embrace the Coast Guard as part of the Cape May County Community. The weekly graduations at USCG Training Center Cape May...
Cape May, NJbuckscountycouriertimes.com

From beach to zoo to great dining, how to spend a day in Cape May

The city of Cape May and its sister borough, Cape May Point, may be a long drive for much of New Jersey, but it’s a journey well worth making. If you are looking for a mix of sophisticated dining, back-country exploring, family-friendly activities and unparalleled beach time, this is the place.
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES WALK-INS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINES MAY 10TH

Cape May County health officials have announced that walk in vaccinations will be offered at Avalon Community Hall on Monday. Walk ins will be welcome starting at 11:00am Monday. Either the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna shots may be selected. That will be the final week in Avalon for the clinic; later this month, it moves to Lower Township.
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

COVID-19 RESULTED IN A 21% REDUCTION IN DIRECT TOURISM REVENUE TO THE COUNTY

Cape May County experienced a 21 percent decline in direct tourism revenue last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The good news is that this was the smallest decline statewide, according to the Cape May County Department of Tourism. Cape May County experienced $5.4 billion in direct tourism revenue last year. Nearly one out of every five dollars spent on tourism in New Jersey was spent here in Cape May County.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CMCo Library to Begin Outdoor Events, Homebound Delivery Services

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Library will begin hosting outdoor events May 18. According to a release, to ensure the health and safety of both patrons and staff, the library’s Pandemic Code of Conduct will remain in effect, which includes mask-wearing and social distancing at all times. Registration will be required to attend events, including family registration for children’s outdoor story times.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CMCo Tourism Remained Strong Despite Lockdowns, New Data Says

COURT HOUSE - This time last year, tourism industry leaders and business owners were concerned about how the Covid shutdowns would impact tourism in Cape May County. According to a release, coming off a record 2019, with tourism expenditures at $6.9 billion and more than 60% of countywide jobs related to tourism, the picture was bleak for 2020. The uncertainty of the pandemic and the mandated shutdowns impacted tourism worldwide, with many business sectors experiencing drastic losses and an estimated 30% of tourism-related businesses closing their doors forever.
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

Vaccine walk-in availability this week in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available this week at Ocean City High School and St. Frances Cabrini Church, Cape May County officials said Tuesday. Through Thursday, a vaccine clinic will be held at the high school at 501 Atlantic Ave. The clinic will be in the gym, and those interested in attending should use the entrance to the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on the beach block of Sixth Street.