Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Does “Motherhood” belong on your resume? #HRFamous

By Tim Sackett
timsackett.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn episode 63 of The HR Famous Podcast, long-time HR leaders (and friends) Tim Sackett and Jessica Lee come together to discuss Motherhood On The Resume (MOTR), time off from working, and how being a parent raises your levels of empathy. Listen below (click this link if you don’t see...

timsackett.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Dunn
Person
Jessica Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Job Interviews#Linkedin#Ta#Honest Answers#Empathy Training#Kids#Recruiters#Friends#Post#Perspective#People#Motr#Time#Long Time Hr Leaders#Recruiting Settings#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Society
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsRefinery29

We Asked Black Mothers & Daughters For Their Best Advice

The one piece of advice I remember my mother giving me was about money. Specifically, to make sure I had my own and to never rely on a man for it. Ever. As a Black woman, with no parental safety net and a slew of systemic roadblocks, my mom gave this advice to me, her only daughter, because she was trying to protect me from future heartbreak. She couldn’t have known then how much she’d need her own advice in her 60s when she was divorcing my dad. She also didn’t know that she was ahead of her time by believing the simple idea that you could be financially free from your husband.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

When Motherhood Isn’t a Fairytale

Once upon a time, I lived in la-la land. I had magical dreams of a unicorn baby. A baby that slept through the night and never cried. A toddler that was a well-behaved angel. I dreamt of how easy it would be for a baby to nestle into my existing life as a career-driven woman. My dreams were just that, dreams.
Family Relationshipstodayswomannow.com

Defining Motherhood: Ronak Yar

“I see more possibility in life and even the world through my children’s eyes. I learn with them, knowing and understanding more.”. Mothering traditions in your culture: Mothers in my culture have a big role in family, even though when I was growing up in Iran, the woman’s job was to be home, raise kids and take care of family, without being able to tell what they really want. Even thinking about that now makes me believe I’ll do all I can for my daughter and young women around me to be free of all old cultural and wrong expectations — including whether they want to become a mom or not.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

How To Survive Modern Motherhood

When I first learned I was pregnant with my first child, I spent countless hours reading the latest parenting books and taking the recommended classes in preparation for my new role. While I understood that being a mother would be challenging, I was also confident in my ability to step into this next chapter. However, as soon as my son was born, I was instantly overwhelmed by the newness and intensity of it all. During the first months of motherhood, I often reminded myself of the skills I encouraged my clients to use in their own journeys to support their mental and physical health. And, as the years have gone by, I find myself relying on these same skills to help me through my toughest parenting moments. Whether you are hoping to become a parent in the future or are a parenting veteran with decades of experience under your belt, here are a few of my “go-to” reminders that I use, when coping with the stress that comes with being a mom.
Posted by
Modern Parent

Motherhood In the Time of Corona

Do you know what you’re doing?” My newborn daughter asked as I changed her diaper for the first time. I was of course having a pregnancy-induced nightmare. It was a recurring dream I had several times as my due date approached.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Deseret News

What happens when a mom of 24 children goes back to college?

I am the oldest of six children in a family that valued education. I left high school at 16, after my junior year, and went to college. At age 19, I had an associate’s degree in nursing from BYU and started working as a registered nurse. Then, I followed the path that many women do: I married and became a mom. Again and again and again. I gave birth to four children, and my husband and I also adopted 20 children, from eight different countries, over a period of about 20 years. As you can imagine, I was really busy with things at home for quite some time.
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

Revolutionary Idea: Put ‘Motherhood’ on Your Professional Resumé

No, motherhood doesn’t come with a paycheck, but it’s definitely a job—and one with many transferrable skills. So, how do you articulate it (proudly) on your resumé? Katya Libin, co-founder of HeyMama, an online community for working and entrepreneurial moms, says it starts with applying a professional lens to your motherhood role. Here are her tips for getting started (and not feeling weird about it.)
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

"I Left My Wife and Now My Adult Kids Hate Me"

Adult children may become distant or estranged from fathers who leave their moms. Disruption in the father/adult child relationship is worse when he leaves for an affair partner. Dads often attribute the disruption in their relationships with adult children to moms poisoning the adult child's mind. When Dave left his...
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

Three Major Parenting Lessons I Learned as the Child of Immigrants

I had worn a white lace dress with flared tulle. Unless the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills flew commercial back then, I'm fairly certain I was the most overdressed person on that Air India flight to New Jersey back on May 9, 1992. It's an odd level of detail to remember, even 29 years later, but you see, it wasn't just any old flight. It was the first time my mom, siblings, and I had ever set foot on a plane—to go anywhere—let alone to fly internationally. It was the flight that was going to reunite us with my dad, after two long years.
Kidsneworleansmom.com

Stop Being so Quick To Call a Child “Bully” or a “Mean Girl”

I was recently faced with a dilemma. My 7-year-old daughter ran to me crying, exclaiming her friend “spit in her face.” I probably had the same expression on my face that most of you have while reading those words. I was appalled and disgusted. I was angry and hurt. More importantly, I was confused, because both my child and the other little girl are normally friends with each other. Some moms surrounding me at that moment were quick to toss out the term “mean-girl” in reference to the other girl, but had no words on what to do next. Truthfully, who would? You can tell yourself how you would handle it, how you may just walk up to the other little girl and demand an apology or confront the parents and scream for an explanation of how and why their daughter would do such a thing. In truth, I was dumbfounded. Another girl, who was a bystander, contested the same story. So I believed the event took place, but I was more curious as to what led to such an ugly confrontation.
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Mom wasn’t asked about Mother’s Day

Q. Here’s my life: My ex remarried five years ago. We had two kids, and they now have one more. Our kids go back and forth between the homes, a week with me, a week with them. We get along fine, but sometime my ex’s wife takes over and acts...