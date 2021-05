Robotic process automation (RPA) is an application of computer-based logic, structured inputs, and business logic aimed at fully automating business procedures. Using RPA services, a business can fully configure hardware, or a machine, to analyze and process data for processing a certain transaction, performing actions, processing requests, communicating with external applications, and storing information. It is used in all sorts of business domains, such as customer care, customer service, order processing, real estate properties, supply chain management, manufacturing, aerospace and distribution, and much more. The key benefits of RPA are its flexibility, robustness, and ability to scale up easily.