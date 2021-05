The Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Florida Panthers in game two of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs from BB&T Center on Tuesday night. The Lightning is coming off an exciting win over the Panthers in game one when Brayden Point scored the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period. Meanwhile, the Panthers played a great game and will look to even up the series tonight at home tonight before heading to Tampa for game three. This is the most intriguing series so far and would expect more from both teams tonight.