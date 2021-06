(Beaver Dam) There are still several opportunities to visit the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit in Beaver Dam. The exhibit is hosted by The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show and Nancy Zieman Productions and is located at the Dodge County Center for the Arts at 130 West Maple Avenue in Beaver Dam. The showcase features traditional log cabin quilt blocks and modern interpretations on the beloved classic patchwork design. Visitors will see how quilters put their own unique spin on this special quilt challenge, creating remarkable works of art from one of the earliest documented quilt blocks. Upcoming exhibit dates include June 4th through the 6th from 1pm to 4pm. June 11th from 2pm to 5pm, the12th from 10am to 4pm, the 13th from 1pm to 4pm, June 18th through the 20th from 1 to 4pm, and June 25th through the 27th from 1 to 4pm.