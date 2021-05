Despite the steady rain on Saturday morning, a number of hearty Kodiakans stopped by the high school parking lot to pick up yellow trash bags and take part in the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Cleanup Day. Before heading out, participants picked the roads they wanted to clean, which were highlighted on a map. On the same day, Kodiak Island Borough hosted a site at the high school where people were able to drive by and drop off hazardous waste, such as bug spray, car batteries, used oil and paint thinners, for proper disposal.