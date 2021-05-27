Center for Genomic Interpretation Launches ELEVATEGENETICS BRILLIANT Program™

NEW YORK — Childhood bone cancers may be able to be detected through liquid biopsies based on their epigenetic patterns, a new study has found. Liquid biopsies in which cell-free DNA sloughed off from tumor cells have increasingly been used as diagnostic and prognostic tools in oncology and could help personalize and monitor patients' treatments. Many of the analysis approaches, however, rely on the detection of known tumor-linked genetic alterations. As pediatric cancers typically have a low rate of recurrent genomic changes, a team led by researchers from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Vienna sought a different way of identifying tumor-derived cell-free DNA.