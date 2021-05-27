A Pa. producer where Chardonnay and other estate-grown wines serve as just part of the foundation
So, let’s start with this: Maple Springs Vineyard is a small artisan winery located in the hills of Berks County, Pennsylvania. Tastings are by appointment only. That alone sets it apart from the vast majority of producers across the region. No bands or karaoke. No food trucks. In normal times, tour and tasting events are open to the public and scheduled two to three times per month. It’s a perfect way for small parties to explore the wines and vineyard. Private pod tastings, which you can read about here, can accommodate up to 16 people, and larger groups can reserve a time for a tasting. Club members get inside several times a year to taste new releases and, in the fall, pick the grapes if they want.www.pennlive.com