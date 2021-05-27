A Pa. producer where Chardonnay and other estate-grown wines serve as just part of the foundation

Boundary Breaks is one of the more than 100 wineries spread throughout Finger Lakes Wine Country. It’s accessible off the main road on the eastern side of Seneca Lake. Winery co-owner Bruce Murray grew up in central New York, not too far from the Finger Lakes. According to the website, Murray worked for more than 30 years in the publishing business and his work required that he travel extensively. The story goes that one of those trips led him to a Thai restaurant in Las Vegas, where he said he experienced a Riesling that would alter the direction of his life. “I thought if everybody had the same experience that I had at that Thai Restaurant, they would fall in love with Riesling,” Murray has been quoted as saying. “It just has to happen.”