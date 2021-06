Anyone who isn't the biggest fan of super spicy dishes, or is trying to tone down the heat level for others consuming the same meal, may have heard that removing the seeds is one of the best ways of keeping the heat level in your dish manageable. However, the seeds aren't actually the source of all that heat — the spice levels are in fact courtesy of the capsaicin glands that are located between the spongy white area around the seeds and the wall of the pepper. It's simply that cutting up your hot peppers can cause these glands to burst over the seeds, and removing a portion of that capsaicin-containing interior will help temper the heat.