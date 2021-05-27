men's baseball league

Graduate assistants come and graduate assistants go. That’s the nature of the position. GAs (as they like to be called) can only stay for two years before having to move on and find a new home. Today Purdue Basketball put out a release stating that former GA P.J. Thompson will be staying on with Purdue Basketball in the role of Director of Player Development. While I don’t know what this role entails Purdue was nice enough to include a description of what Thompson will be doing.