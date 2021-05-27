newsbreak-logo
High School

men's baseball league

wagmtv.com
 3 days ago
#Men S Baseball League
High School
Education
Sports
Baseball
Cleveland, OHcleweekend.com

League Park – A link to Cleveland’s baseball history

First home to the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland's League Park still stands as a monument to baseball history. On the northeast corner of E. 66th Street and Lexington Avenue sits Cleveland’s League Park, where the city has played baseball since 1891. First built as wood structure before being re-built in steel in 1910, League Park has been home to the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Spiders and the Cleveland Buckeyes.
Princeton, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Princeton Golf and Country Club Men's Golf League

Up & Downers defeated Putt Pirates 8 points to 5 points. Rulers of the Ruff defeated Shankapotamus 9.5 points to 2.5 points. Sons of Pitches defeated Tin Cup 9 points to 3 points. The Assassins defeated Laid Back Bunch 9.5 points to 6.5 points. For the 9 hole match, Brandon...
Baseballthecampuscurrent.com

AACC men’s baseball team has female pitcher

The only female baseball player in the National Junior College Athletic Association pitched for the Riverhawks this season. Skylar Kaplan, a first-year transfer studies student who has been playing baseball since she was 7 years old, said she will return next year to the Riverhawks, which finished this season with nine wins and 24 losses.
Baseball406mtsports.com

Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler named Summit League baseball player of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North Dakota State shortstop Bennett Hostetler was chosen on Wednesday as the Summit League's baseball player of the year. Hostetler is a senior and a former American Legion standout with the Bozeman Bucks. Through 54 games, Hostetler has a league-best.394 batting average, eight home runs and 53 RBIs. He is slugging .596 and has an on-base percentage of .515, which also top the conference.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Hoover's Ashby family leads All-Federal League baseball honors

It was an Ashby family sweep for the Federal League’s top baseball honors. Hoover senior shortstop Connor Ashby is the Federal League Player of the Year, while his dad, Bryan, is Federal League Coach of the Year, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Connor Ashby, a Kent State...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Two Clemson baseball players enter transfer portal

Redshirt freshman right-hander Carter Raffield and redshirt junior outfielder Bo Majkowski have entered the transfer portal, TigerNet confirmed Friday afternoon. Raffield held a 5.68 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP with an 0-2 record over eight appearances in his first full season since elbow surgery after his Read Update ». Enjoy...
College Sportscardiachill.com

Pitt Baseball Team Falls 3-2 in ACC Tournament

Two hours and five minutes after the game’s original 7 pm start time, the ACC Tournament game between Pitt and NC State finally got kicked off. Unfortunately, the Panthers came up just short, losing 3-2. Just a day shy of a full week’s rest, Matt Gilbertson toed the rubber to...
College Sportswhopam.com

College Baseball Roundup

SEC: Tennessee avenged an earlier loss to Alabama in the SEC Tournament with an 11-0 win over the Crimson Tide Friday. The Vols will face Florida in semifinal action at noon Saturday. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt lost to Ole Miss in an elimination game 4-1 to conclude the season 40-15. Vanderbilt will...
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

WV Black Bears Add Slew of Division I Players to Roster

LHP Cam Baumann (Iowa) Redshirt-junior, went 4-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 11 starts. Pitched 62 2/3 innings with 52 strikeouts and only 13 walks. Throws a fastball, changeup, curveball and a slurve. RHP Lane Flamm (Xavier) Junior All-BIG EAST honoree. Went 4-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 12 starts....
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: A lot of talented players ride the pine for Monte

Redshirt freshman right-hander Carter Raffield and redshirt junior outfielder Bo Majkowski have entered the transfer portal, TigerNet confirmed Friday afternoon. Raffield held a 5.68 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP with an 0-2 record over eight appearances in his first full season since elbow surgery after his Read Update ». Enjoy...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs wait for NCAA Tournament fate while on the bubble

Georgia Baseball has seen its NCAA Tournament stock plummet in the days following its elimination from the SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday. Scott Stricklin's ball club got a much needed 4-1 win over fellow bubble squad LSU on Tuesday in a first-round single-elimination game to advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Then, it was two and barbecue for the Bulldogs who lost 11-2 to top-seeded and top-ranked Arkansas and 4-0 to likely regional host Ole Miss to be eliminated.
GolfWLFI.com

Cole Bradley leads after 18 holes at the NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Az. (Purdue Sports) — Senior Cole Bradley continued his outstanding play from a week ago, shooting a bogey-free, 4-under par 66 to take the 18-hole lead at the NCAA National Championships, held at the Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course. Bradley, who earned a spot at nationals after winning his...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Solano College baseball team swept by Marin

The Solano College baseball team was swept by host Marin 3-1 and 6-0 on Friday in the Bay Valley Conference finales. In the first game, Brandon Herter had a double and RBI. On the mound, Josh Petrill pitched well, going three innings and allowing one hit and no runs. In...
College SportsBeaumont Enterprise

Lamar triple jumper qualifies for NCAA championships

Tylen Guidry is taking full advantage of his “last ride” with the Lamar University track and field program. On Friday at the NCAA West Preliminaries in College Station, a clutch final attempt from the Cardinals’ senior triple jumper was just enough to ensure Guidry a spot at next month’s national championship event.
College Sportschatsports.com

Purdue Basketball Announces New Graduate Assistants; PJ Thompson Elevated

Graduate assistants come and graduate assistants go. That’s the nature of the position. GAs (as they like to be called) can only stay for two years before having to move on and find a new home. Today Purdue Basketball put out a release stating that former GA P.J. Thompson will be staying on with Purdue Basketball in the role of Director of Player Development. While I don’t know what this role entails Purdue was nice enough to include a description of what Thompson will be doing.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Baseball still projected to make NCAA tournament

Michigan, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Big Ten Conference, Nebraska, University of Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, College World Series, Texas Longhorns football. Jun 26, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Erik Bakich looks on after game three of the championship series of the...
Michigan Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa Baseball Completes Sweep At Michigan State

East Lansing, Michigan — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team completed a weekend sweep at Michigan State with an 11-3 victory but it may be too little too late when the NCAA pairings are announced Monday. The Hawkeyes finished fifth in what coach Rick Heller calls a loaded Big Ten race....