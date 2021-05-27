newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Grave error of an obit published too soon

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Guardian archive was first made available online, my mother and I took the opportunity to look up some ancestors. One obituary we discovered was that of the Rev John Aldis (6 December 1900). We were a little confused: hadn’t he lived a few years longer? Still, we were delighted to discover the obituary. Even better was to find a correction in the next edition – the obituary had been published in error; the death had been of his son (also the Rev John Aldis). The Rev John Aldis Sr lived until 1907, dying at the age of 99, but I have no record if the obituary was republished.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pub#Guardian#British#Grave#Error#Memory#Birthdays#The Rev#Wish#Derbyshire#Outback#Discover#Justice#Trek#Australia#Police#North Yorkshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

An ode to a dear friend in Helen Henricks, gone too soon

Sadly, our good friend, Helen Henricks, passed away recently. She was a co-founder of Share the Warmth of Lenawee and a long-time social worker who devoted her life to serving vulnerable populations. To know Helen was to see someone with a pure heart for helping others. When I first met...
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: The man who called Socrates a Christian

Socrates was a Christian. This very surprising statement was made by St Justin Martyr, who was killed around AD 165 and is commemorated on June 1. He was recognised as a saint because he died as a martyr, though no doubt he was enabled to be a martyr by the virtue of his life.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

LETTER: False teachers and prophets in the church

Anyone trained to recognize counterfeit money knows the best method is to be so familiar with the real thing that the inconsistencies of the fake are obvious. There are countless books and websites that claim to offer insight into the Bible, and countless religions that offer the “truth.” For those of us who are resolved to believe God’s Word, however, the Holy Bible is the first and last authority. Anyone who teaches differently, man or angel, is to be “accursed.” (Galatians 1:8-9)
WorldBBC

St Paul's Covid memorial campaign reaches £2.3m target

A campaign for a memorial in St Paul's Cathedral to those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its £2.3m fundraising target. The tribute will see an online book of remembrance installed in a purpose-built structure inside the famous London landmark. More than 9,400 names have already been...
Religionmarioncoherald.com

The appeal

If I ask you a question, what response will you give me? You say, “It depends on the question.”. In many protestant churches, after each sermonic message, the minister makes an appeal to respond to what God just said in the message. But most appeals are for salvation or church...
Religionwthrockmorton.com

The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill Church: The Podcast

Mike Cosper and Christianity Today are launching a timely podcast series titled “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill.”. I look forward to hearing what Mike has put together. I was interviewed for the series and I know others who provided insight to it. Mike also has first hand experience at the church. This series comes at a time when Mark Driscoll and his current church in Phoenix is in the news. Some of the same issues are being raised by former staff and members of The Trinity Church as were raised during 2007-2014 by Mars Hill Church members and staff.
Relationship Advicechallies.com

A Pastoral Prayer about Love

As you know, I like to share occasional examples of pastoral prayers. I do this hoping they may provide inspiration for others as they prepare their prayers week by week. This particular prayer was prayed this weekend at Grace Fellowship Church. Our Father in heaven, we love you. How can...
ReligionBedford Times-Mail

Church News and Events

Syria will be providing lunch on Friday, June 4, for those working on the Playoli Playground Project. Volunteers are needed to provide food, help pack the lunches on Thursday, June 3, and serve to the workers on Friday. There is a sign-up sheet at church or contact the church office. Summer campfire for the jr./sr. high youth group is now on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the firepit just south of the church office. Vacation Bible School for preschoolers through sixth grade will be held June 7-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Please see Chase if you can help with VBS. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.
Religionthekashmirimages.com

PARENTS’ RIGHTS IN ISLAM – Social and Scientific Perspective (BOOK REVIEW)

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. There was a time when people would believe ‘Parents are next to God’. But, as the desire for materialism grew, most of us are no longer holding this opinion. Time has changed our priorities. While on one hand, we flauntingly celebrate days to honor parents but on the other hand, parents are not valued much in most families. Sanctity of the sacred Parent-Child relationship has become fouled in many households. Nowadays there exists disagreement of worst kind between parent and ward. Some homes have broken due to parent-child discord. Especially old-aged people are being maltreated and are having poignant tales to narrate. Ill-fated families prefer to get rid of them by consigning them to Old-age homes which have increased in number worldwide. The fact that Muslims are no exception to these acts makes the situation more depressing.
ReligionBrunswick News

Christian parents build godly character into their children

When parents and children disagree, aren’t parents ultimately responsible for bringing matters to the right conclusion?. Dear P.R.: A teenager once complained, “The problem with parents is that by the time you get them, they’re too old to change!” This brings a smile, but the truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes. The important thing is for parents to teach God’s word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love, and mercy, and pray daily for your children by name. It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents builds godly character into their children.
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

ANDERSON: The Priority of worship

Pastor-teacher John MacArthur made this observation: “My mind has been repeatedly arrested by the awesome majesty of the One we worship; by the ineffable glory of His perfect holiness; and by the pathetic reality of how far short we routinely fall in giving Him the honor He deserves.” Worship is the Christian’s greatest privilege and highest priority. The subject of worship permeates Holy Scripture. It is both an earthly and heavenly activity. Worship can never be optional or trivial, but it is absolutely essential for God’s people.
Religionbitchute.com

Kettle Falls Community Church

9:39 ~ Message From God's Word | John 9:35-41 Pastor Terry Hoeft. Recorded At Kettle Falls Community Church | Kettle Falls, WA. Kettle Falls Community Church is partnered with Village Missions. May 24, 2021. Sunday Service | May 23, 2021. Message From God's Word | John 16. Pastor Tony Pinkham.
Religionallongeorgia.com

Dirt Road Believer: Humanity Versus Eternity

FAITH COLUMN: The following article is an opinion piece and reflects the views of only the author and not those of AllOnGeorgia. I have noticed the word humanity popping up all around me lately. It usually appears in cases where there is an absence of humanity. The word means having or showing compassion or benevolence. In today’s news reports, the ubiquitous question is, “How do we restore humanity?”
Worldmwakilishi.com

Atheists in Kenya Official Resigns After Finding Jesus Christ

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) secretary Seth Mahinga has resigned from the society. AIK president Harrison Mumia in a press statement said Mahiga was no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya as he has found Jesus Christ. “This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign...
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: The perfect church

So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved. I am...
CelebrationsFlorida Times-Union

Letter: Remembering a loved one on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, I remember. A husband who loved me tremendously. Who brought adoration into my life until he lost his life from war-related injuries. I grieved but remembered his life of commitment to his country, and of his devotion to his faith in God. After his death, those same...
ReligionPosted by
Robb Report

Using Infrared Imaging, Researchers Discover a Hidden Figure in a Medieval Prayer Book

New research using near-infrared imaging has revealed hidden paintings of Yolande of Anjou, first wife of Duke Francis I of Brittany, in a medieval prayer book, Live Science reports. Scientists at the University of Cambridge, where the book is held in the collection of the Fitzwilliam Museum, noticed a darker area on one of the pages. It ultimately proved to be Yolande’s headdress painted over in azurite, which made it stand out from the surrounding ultramarine blue.
Religionelizabethton.com

Jesus, Creator God, will always have a witness

Dear Rev. Graham: I am studying archaeology with the hopes of joining a research society in the Middle East. Does the Bible speak of such things? – A.S. Dear A.S.: Archaeology is a sought-after adventure with some entering this field to simply study antiquities. Others embark on such an endeavor in hopes to disprove the Bible. But when many brush the dust of the earth from their knees, they confess that Jesus is Lord! The very rocks do cry out that Jesus lives.