Grave error of an obit published too soon
When the Guardian archive was first made available online, my mother and I took the opportunity to look up some ancestors. One obituary we discovered was that of the Rev John Aldis (6 December 1900). We were a little confused: hadn’t he lived a few years longer? Still, we were delighted to discover the obituary. Even better was to find a correction in the next edition – the obituary had been published in error; the death had been of his son (also the Rev John Aldis). The Rev John Aldis Sr lived until 1907, dying at the age of 99, but I have no record if the obituary was republished.www.theguardian.com