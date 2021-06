The impact of the coronavirus stimulus checks have been felt throughout the economy, a new report shows. The number of Americans who didn’t have enough to eat dropped by more than 40% from December 2020 to April 2021, and those who had problems paying their bilis declined by 45% during the same period, as Congress passed $2,000 in new direct payments, according to the University of Michigan, citing the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.