As Michigan prepares to 'open up' as of July 1st. West Michigan based Meijer is incentivizing vaccinations for both employees and customers. Announced on their website today, anyone who completes their vaccination at a Meijer pharmacy will get a free $10 coupon for the grocery chain. Completion of a dose is considered one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.