Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The director of a north Louisiana city’s airports is resigning.

Shreveport Regional Airport Director Wade Davis submitted his resignation Monday, citing personal reasons, news outlets reported.

The City Council appointed Davis as director of Shreveport Regional and the city’s Downtown Airport in December 2019. Davis’ last day will be June 4, officials said.

During his time in Shreveport, Davis experienced the tail end of the highest year of passengers seen at Shreveport Regional Airport in 14 years as well as the global pandemic that forced the airport to see a drop of 53% fewer passengers from 2019.

Also last year, Davis appeared before the Shreveport City Council to request funding for four used passenger boarding bridges because the current ones were unsafe. Davis told the council the passenger boarding bridges had not been inspected in more than a decade. The airport eventually bought used boarding bridges to solve the matter.

A year out of COVID and the airport is now ushering in new services that will fall in line with the 2019 “Fly Shreveport First” campaign with nonstop and reasonable flights.

Starting July 2, the Shreveport airport will be offering nonstop flights to Los Angeles year-round. The airport will also be offering seasonal flights to Orlando and Destin, Florida, starting this week.

With the introduction of new flights being added, the Airport Authority will be working to name an interim director as well as selecting the new permanent director for the airports.