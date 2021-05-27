newsbreak-logo
Giants' Jake McGee: Records second hold

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McGee pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn a hold in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Arizona. Wednesday was his first appearance since May 19, when he logged a hold versus Cincinnati. While San Francisco hasn't seen many save opportunities lately after going 3-3 with two blowout wins in the last week, McGee has been used in the eighth inning in close games lately. Tyler Rogers loaded the bases but escaped the jam in the ninth Wednesday -- while he may be the favorite for saves currently, McGee remains in the mix as manager Gabe Kapler takes a committee approach to the closer role.

