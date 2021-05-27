Giants' Jake McGee: Records second hold

About ten days ago it had seemed like Jake McGee was in trouble of losing his job as the Giants closer to Tyler Rogers after a disastrous outing in Coors where he allowed four earned runs. Well, Jake was never great in Colorado and he seems to still have a good grip on the role despite Gabe Kapler’s comments after that game. McGee had three saves this past week and could have had four if he weren’t off yesterday due to working back-to-back games earlier in the week. In those three saves, McGee allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five. You ideally would like to see a WHIP of under 1.00 from your closer, but that’s really nitpicking. The Giants seem to be that team this year that wins all of their games by three runs or less, so as long as McGee is closing out games for them, he’s worthy of your consideration, as is the rubber-armed Tyler Rogers who leads all relievers in appearances.