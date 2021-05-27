Talbot Hospice: Turning 40 After COVID with Sheila Monahan

Volunteers with SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice have been making home visits recently to honor hospice clients who are veterans. One husband-wife couple was among the honorees. Lucy and Ralph Sapp of Jasper have been married for 31 years. Mrs. Sapp, who is on hospice with SCNB, served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1976 to 1979. She initially served as a mechanic troubleshooting issues with diesel equipment and later served as a clerk. Sapp was in the first group of women to be trained in combat. The training was the same as the men's except the women were not allowed to handle grenades. Later, Mrs. Sapp was employed and served others as a sign language interpreter. Mr. Sapp served in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1959 and later served one year in the U.S. Army Reserve. He went to basic training in San Diego, California, received advanced combat training at Camp Pendelton and then went to Jacksonville, Florida, for weapons training. In 1958 he went to Lebanon aboard the USS Antietam. He was stationed in Miami Florida, then Cherry Point, North Carolina, where his tour of duty ended. "SCNB was honored to be able to show our appreciation and gratitude to these veterans," said Melissa Cummins, volunteer coordinator for SCNB.