I had prepared a nice, feel-good something for my last column to fill this space. I really don’t want my last impression to be negative. Then Monday I took a call from a professor from the University of Kentucky on the heels of a request from a professor from Louisiana State University to photograph our last day printing this newspaper. “Why?” is such a simple question, and so hard to fully answer. I have nothing profound to share, merely a few observations perhaps viewed without the usual rose-colored glasses. One point above all others: Longevity is not always the best measure.