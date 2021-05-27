Todd Gurley: Gets look from Detroit

newsbreak-logo
Gurley is scheduled to visit the Lions on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gurley hasn't gotten much traction since hitting the open market in March, an unsurprising development given his chronic left knee issues along with the fact that he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry with Atlanta in 2020. Though he's still just 26 years old and has three Pro Bowl seasons on his resume, Gurley's health-related decline over the past couple of years makes his future in the NFL murky. If he ultimately comes to terms with the Lions on a deal, Gurley likely wouldn't be asked to be anything more than a complementary option to No. 1 back D'Andre Swift, and offseason pickup Jamaal Williams could rank ahead of Gurley in the pecking order as well.

