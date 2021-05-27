Cancel
10 Tips for Making Frozen Drinks

By Camille Berry
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 6 days ago
Is there anything like a frozen drink to help keep you cool when the sun's beating down? Here are our top tips for making margaritas, daiquiris and other frozen sippers. The secret to great frozen drinks starts with a good, strong blender to blitz all those ingredients (especially the ice). But strong doesn’t necessarily mean expensive. There are plenty of powerful blenders that won’t break the bank. Need a little help? Check out our guide to find the best blender.

Milwaukee, WI
Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/
#Crushed Ice#Alcohol#Booze#Food Drink#Guide#Russian#Blend Low To High Start#Frozen Cocktails#Frozen Versions#Freeze Fresh Fruit#Fresh Fruit Beats#Slushy Connoisseurs#Flavor#Regular Sugar#Larger Cubes#Honey#Layer Liquids#Powerful Blenders#Agave Nectar#Daiquiris
