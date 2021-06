CrossPointe Christian Academy’s class of 2021 valedictorian is Katie Blackwell and the salutatorian is Natalie White. Blackwell has attended CrossPointe since sixth grade and is graduating with a GPA of 3.96. She has participated in varsity track and field, varsity cross country, and varsity soccer. She has also been on both the drama and literary teams as well as serving on student council. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. She plans to attend Mercer University in the fall to pursue a degree in biomechanical engineering. She is the daughter of Charles and Karen Blackwell of Griffin.